SPF Beheer BV Increases Stock Holdings in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT)

SPF Beheer BV increased its holdings in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 956,517 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,342 shares during the period. State Street accounts for 2.5% of SPF Beheer BV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. SPF Beheer BV owned about 0.26% of State Street worth $76,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in STT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of State Street by 24.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,962,313 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $670,607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323,171 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in State Street by 21,541.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,087,558 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $117,029,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077,912 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in State Street by 7.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,035,664 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,683,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975,332 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP grew its position in State Street by 63.0% during the third quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 4,298,033 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $254,401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661,988 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in State Street by 868.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,240,039 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $73,397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111,954 shares during the period. 89.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get State Street alerts:

Shares of NYSE STT traded down $0.66 on Wednesday, hitting $80.65. The company had a trading volume of 71,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,035,007. State Street Corp has a 12-month low of $48.62 and a 12-month high of $85.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $79.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.58.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The asset manager reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.28. State Street had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 18.14%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that State Street Corp will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. State Street’s payout ratio is 33.71%.

In other news, Director Joseph L. Hooley sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.70, for a total value of $1,642,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joerg Ambrosius sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total value of $187,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,100,222.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 118,984 shares of company stock valued at $7,709,865 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on STT shares. Buckingham Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target (up previously from $73.00) on shares of State Street in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research raised State Street from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Goldman Sachs Group raised State Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $76.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Bank of America boosted their price target on State Street from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on State Street from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.25.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Featured Article: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.