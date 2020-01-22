SPF Beheer BV Purchases 12,983 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

SPF Beheer BV grew its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 385,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,983 shares during the period. Ecolab accounts for 2.4% of SPF Beheer BV’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. SPF Beheer BV owned about 0.13% of Ecolab worth $74,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quantum Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Ecolab in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 80.0% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 166.7% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecolab in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 74.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Shares of Ecolab stock traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $196.30. The company had a trading volume of 483,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 821,420. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $56.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $194.84. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.18 and a 1-year high of $209.87.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 20.08%. Ecolab’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. This is a positive change from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.81%.

ECL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $186.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $200.17.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.