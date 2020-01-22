SPF Beheer BV Purchases 16,177 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

SPF Beheer BV boosted its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 476,841 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,177 shares during the quarter. SPF Beheer BV owned approximately 0.18% of FedEx worth $72,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Man Group plc grew its stake in FedEx by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 9,265 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 2,582 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii acquired a new stake in FedEx during the second quarter worth approximately $237,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in FedEx by 233.5% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden acquired a new stake in FedEx during the second quarter worth approximately $2,611,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in FedEx by 11,911.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,118,489 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $183,645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FDX shares. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of FedEx to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. UBS Group upgraded shares of FedEx from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $170.00 price objective on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $167.00 price objective (down from $175.00) on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. FedEx presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.88.

Shares of NYSE FDX traded down $1.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $155.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 837,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,178,453. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.25. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $137.78 and a fifty-two week high of $199.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $155.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.53. The company has a market cap of $41.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 741.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.68.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 17th. The shipping service provider reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $17.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.69 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 19.10%. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 6th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.75%.

In other news, Director John A. Edwardson acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $151.75 per share, with a total value of $758,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 62,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,555,090.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John A. Edwardson acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $148.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,482,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 77,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,556,120.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

