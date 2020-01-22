SPF Beheer BV Raises Stock Position in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA)

SPF Beheer BV grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 251,303 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,508 shares during the period. SPF Beheer BV owned about 0.44% of Ulta Beauty worth $63,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the second quarter worth about $42,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 3,900.0% during the third quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 120 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 89.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Ulta Beauty in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Ulta Beauty in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $276.00 price objective for the company. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $288.09.

In other news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 3,031 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.20, for a total value of $764,418.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,605,982.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ULTA traded up $1.82 on Wednesday, reaching $273.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 906,451. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $257.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $273.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $15.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.13. Ulta Beauty Inc has a fifty-two week low of $222.00 and a fifty-two week high of $368.83.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The specialty retailer reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 36.91% and a net margin of 9.67%. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty Inc will post 11.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

