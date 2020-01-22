Sphere (SPHR) Trading Down 5.5% Over Last Week

Sphere (CURRENCY:SPHR) traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 22nd. One Sphere coin can now be bought for about $0.0603 or 0.00000705 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex and Upbit. In the last week, Sphere has traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Sphere has a total market capitalization of $752,514.00 and approximately $4,080.00 worth of Sphere was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00052894 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00073270 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000664 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000831 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,526.41 or 0.99924553 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00033715 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001627 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Sphere Profile

Sphere is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 6th, 2015. Sphere’s total supply is 12,484,344 coins. The official website for Sphere is sphrpay.io. Sphere’s official Twitter account is @ProjectSPHR.

Buying and Selling Sphere

Sphere can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sphere directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sphere should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sphere using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

