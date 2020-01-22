Spiking (SPIKE) Market Capitalization Achieves $724,440.00

Spiking (CURRENCY:SPIKE) traded up 14.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. Spiking has a market capitalization of $724,440.00 and approximately $931,722.00 worth of Spiking was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Spiking token can currently be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges including COSS and Kryptono. In the last week, Spiking has traded 16% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00037401 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $473.23 or 0.05492925 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00026744 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00033598 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002667 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.97 or 0.00127341 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001310 BTC.

Spiking Token Profile

Spiking is a token. Its genesis date was May 25th, 2018. Spiking's total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 442,894,598 tokens. The Reddit community for Spiking is /r/stockspiking and the currency's Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Spiking is spiking.com. The official message board for Spiking is blog.spiking.com.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Spiking Token Trading

Spiking can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kryptono and COSS. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spiking directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spiking should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spiking using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

