Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) Earns “Buy” Rating from DA Davidson

Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at DA Davidson in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $41.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 78.26% from the company’s current price.

Separately, CIBC cut shares of Spin Master from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of OTCMKTS SNMSF opened at $23.00 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.95. Spin Master has a 1 year low of $23.00 and a 1 year high of $34.23.

About Spin Master

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, and markets various toys, games, products, and entertainment properties in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company sells toys and related products to retail customers and distributors, as well as online.

