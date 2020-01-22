Spin Master (TSE:TOY) PT Lowered to C$33.00 at Cormark

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Cormark from C$39.50 to C$33.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price objective points to a potential downside of 3.14% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Spin Master from C$50.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Spin Master from C$55.00 to C$53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Spin Master from C$54.00 to C$47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. CIBC cut Spin Master from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$46.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Spin Master from C$52.00 to C$40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$43.10.

Shares of TOY stock traded down C$1.39 on Wednesday, hitting C$34.07. The company had a trading volume of 534,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,408. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$39.14 and a 200-day moving average price of C$39.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.53. Spin Master has a twelve month low of C$29.99 and a twelve month high of C$46.61.

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C$1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.61 by C($0.42). The firm had revenue of C$723.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$845.16 million. Equities research analysts expect that Spin Master will post 1.6900001 EPS for the current year.

Spin Master Company Profile

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, and markets various toys, games, products, and entertainment properties in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company sells toys and related products to retail customers and distributors, as well as online.

