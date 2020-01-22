Spin Master (TSE:TOY) PT Lowered to C$43.00

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) had its price objective decreased by TD Securities from C$53.00 to C$43.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 26.21% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. CIBC downgraded Spin Master from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$46.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Wednesday. Cormark lowered their price target on Spin Master from C$39.50 to C$33.00 in a report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Spin Master from C$52.00 to C$40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Spin Master from C$54.00 to C$47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Spin Master from C$45.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$43.10.

Get Spin Master alerts:

Shares of TSE:TOY traded down C$1.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$34.07. 534,864 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 146,408. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.53, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.81. Spin Master has a one year low of C$29.99 and a one year high of C$46.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$39.14 and a 200 day moving average of C$39.54.

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C$1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.61 by C($0.42). The firm had revenue of C$723.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$845.16 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Spin Master will post 1.6900001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spin Master Company Profile

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, and markets various toys, games, products, and entertainment properties in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company sells toys and related products to retail customers and distributors, as well as online.

Recommended Story: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Spin Master Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spin Master and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.