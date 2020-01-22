Spin Master (TSE:TOY) Stock Rating Lowered by CIBC

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) was downgraded by CIBC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$36.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of C$46.00. CIBC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.66% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on TOY. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$54.00 to C$47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$55.00 to C$53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$52.00 to C$40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$50.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$43.10.

Get Spin Master alerts:

Shares of TOY traded down C$1.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$34.07. 534,864 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,408. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$39.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$39.54. Spin Master has a twelve month low of C$29.99 and a twelve month high of C$46.61. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.53.

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C$1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.61 by C($0.42). The firm had revenue of C$723.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$845.16 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Spin Master will post 1.6900001 earnings per share for the current year.

Spin Master Company Profile

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, and markets various toys, games, products, and entertainment properties in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company sells toys and related products to retail customers and distributors, as well as online.

Read More: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Spin Master Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spin Master and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.