Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (LON:SPX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (LON:SPX) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 8,396.67 ($110.45).

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SPX. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a £104 ($136.81) price objective on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Spirax-Sarco Engineering from GBX 8,400 ($110.50) to GBX 7,700 ($101.29) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas increased their target price on Spirax-Sarco Engineering from GBX 5,700 ($74.98) to GBX 7,250 ($95.37) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th.

Get Spirax-Sarco Engineering alerts:

SPX stock traded down GBX 80 ($1.05) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 9,095 ($119.64). 112,788 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 143,754. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a one year low of GBX 6,210 ($81.69) and a one year high of GBX 9,440 ($124.18). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.00, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $6.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 8,956.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 8,387.82.

About Spirax-Sarco Engineering

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and process fluid paths and pumping systems. It offers condensate management products, such as steam traps, condensate return pumps, and isolation valves; controls, including automatic control valves, pressure regulators, and temperature controls; and thermal energy management products comprising metering products, boiler house products, heat transfer packages, and energy services.

See Also: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Spirax-Sarco Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirax-Sarco Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.