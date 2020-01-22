Spirit of Texas Bancshares (STXB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 29th. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.06). Spirit of Texas Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 17.90%. The firm had revenue of $23.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.90 million. On average, analysts expect Spirit of Texas Bancshares to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

STXB stock opened at $22.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $365.42 million, a PE ratio of 17.59 and a beta of -0.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.88. Spirit of Texas Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $20.23 and a fifty-two week high of $23.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

A number of research firms have issued reports on STXB. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Spirit of Texas Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.71.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Spirit of Texas Bank SSB that provides various commercial and retail banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and IRA accounts.

