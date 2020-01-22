Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.96 Per Share

Analysts expect that Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) will announce earnings of $0.96 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Thirteen analysts have made estimates for Splunk’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.88 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.05. Splunk reported earnings of $0.93 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Splunk will report full year earnings of $1.87 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $1.98. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.97 to $2.89. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Splunk.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The software company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 11.03% and a negative net margin of 14.24%. The business had revenue of $626.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SPLK shares. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Splunk in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Mizuho upped their target price on Splunk from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Maxim Group upped their target price on Splunk from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Splunk from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Splunk in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.09.

In related news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 1,131 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $169,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,061,150. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 549 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.94, for a total transaction of $68,592.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,285,691.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,759 shares of company stock worth $8,474,257. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Splunk during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk during the second quarter worth $28,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk during the third quarter worth $31,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 102.3% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 265 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk during the second quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

SPLK stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $156.96. The stock had a trading volume of 516,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,055,688. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Splunk has a 1-year low of $107.16 and a 1-year high of $161.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $151.26 and a 200 day moving average of $131.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.46 and a beta of 2.06.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light, and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

