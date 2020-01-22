Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirty-six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $161.10.

SPLK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Splunk from $169.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Splunk from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Splunk from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Splunk in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Splunk in a research report on Monday, November 18th.

In related news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $45,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,515,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.94, for a total transaction of $68,592.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,285,691.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,759 shares of company stock valued at $8,474,257 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPLK. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Splunk by 102.3% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 265 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Splunk in the second quarter valued at approximately $755,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Splunk by 10.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 563,905 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $70,910,000 after purchasing an additional 54,212 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Splunk in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,701,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Splunk in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 90.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SPLK traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $158.03. 366,221 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,055,688. The business’s 50 day moving average is $151.26 and its 200-day moving average is $131.32. Splunk has a 1 year low of $107.16 and a 1 year high of $161.49. The company has a market capitalization of $24.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.98 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.33.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The software company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. Splunk had a negative net margin of 14.24% and a negative return on equity of 11.03%. The firm had revenue of $626.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Splunk will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light, and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

