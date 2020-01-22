SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.36 Per Share

Analysts expect SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) to post ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for SpringWorks Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.34). The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that SpringWorks Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.44) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.19) to ($1.63). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.59) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.99) to ($1.30). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for SpringWorks Therapeutics.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($1.30).

A number of research analysts have commented on SWTX shares. Wedbush began coverage on SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (up from $34.00) on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.50.

Shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics stock opened at $35.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.72. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $17.02 and a twelve month high of $40.50.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 403,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,750,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.94% of SpringWorks Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. 72.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Company Profile

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its advanced product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

