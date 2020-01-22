Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Brokerages expect Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM) to report earnings of $0.14 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Sprouts Farmers Market’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.15 and the lowest is $0.14. Sprouts Farmers Market posted earnings of $0.19 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market will report full-year earnings of $1.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.13. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.09 to $1.21. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Sprouts Farmers Market.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 25.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. ValuEngine raised Sprouts Farmers Market from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Cfra downgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.42.

In other news, insider Theodore Edward Frumkin II sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total transaction of $1,006,000.00. Also, insider David Mcglinchey sold 1,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total value of $33,033.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFM. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 77.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 2,142.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SFM traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $17.31. 50,719 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,234,578. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.07 and a 200-day moving average of $18.78. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 52-week low of $16.46 and a 52-week high of $25.18.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, baked goods, dairy products, frozen foods, beer and wine, natural body care and household items.

Read More: How to calculate compound interest

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sprouts Farmers Market (SFM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.