SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) Price Target Increased to $74.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Citigroup from $62.00 to $74.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Citigroup‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.05% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub lowered SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSNC opened at $64.32 on Wednesday. SS&C Technologies has a twelve month low of $42.51 and a twelve month high of $67.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.09 and its 200 day moving average is $54.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $16.04 billion, a PE ratio of 47.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.31.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. SS&C Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that SS&C Technologies will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO William C. Stone sold 255,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.84, for a total transaction of $15,004,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,931,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,878,856,756.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have bought a total of 142 shares of company stock worth $8,373 in the last quarter. Insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SSNC. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in SS&C Technologies by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,013,392 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $692,092,000 after purchasing an additional 104,581 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in SS&C Technologies by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,675,325 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $241,107,000 after purchasing an additional 47,581 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in SS&C Technologies by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,520,078 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $181,530,000 after purchasing an additional 642,179 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in SS&C Technologies by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,640,411 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,596,000 after purchasing an additional 11,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $89,502,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries in the United States, Canada, rest of the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's products and services allow its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions, including portfolio management and reporting; and back-office functions comprising accounting, transfer agency, compliance, regulatory services, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing, and clearing.

