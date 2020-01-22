Stabilus SA (ETR:STM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Stabilus SA (ETR:STM) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €55.71 ($64.78).

A number of research analysts have commented on STM shares. UBS Group set a €68.00 ($79.07) target price on shares of Stabilus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €48.00 ($55.81) target price on shares of Stabilus and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Warburg Research set a €47.00 ($54.65) target price on shares of Stabilus and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €58.00 ($67.44) target price on shares of Stabilus and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €48.00 ($55.81) target price on shares of Stabilus and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th.

Shares of STM stock opened at €57.90 ($67.33) on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €60.40 and its 200-day moving average price is €49.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76. Stabilus has a twelve month low of €35.84 ($41.67) and a twelve month high of €64.55 ($75.06).

About Stabilus

Stabilus SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells gas springs and dampers, and electric tailgate opening and closing equipment in Europe, NAFTA, the Asia/Pacific, and internationally. The company offers non-locking, locking, and swivel chair gas springs; motion and vibration dampers; and electric motor drives and CAD-configurators, as well as services and spare parts.

