Stakenet Trading 13.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days (XSN)

Stakenet (CURRENCY:XSN) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. Stakenet has a total market cap of $6.21 million and $1.47 million worth of Stakenet was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Stakenet has traded 13.1% higher against the dollar. One Stakenet coin can now be purchased for about $0.0666 or 0.00000768 BTC on popular exchanges including Livecoin, Sistemkoin and Cryptopia.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $108.34 or 0.01249337 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00032246 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004574 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00009600 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 50.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000038 BTC.

XSN is a TPoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 1st, 2016. Stakenet’s total supply is 103,172,406 coins and its circulating supply is 93,226,361 coins. The Reddit community for Stakenet is /r/StakeNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stakenet’s official Twitter account is @xsnofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Stakenet is medium.com/stakenet. Stakenet’s official website is stakenet.io.

Stakenet can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, Cryptopia and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stakenet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stakenet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stakenet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

