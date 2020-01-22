Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, January 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.16 per share for the quarter. Stanley Black & Decker has set its FY19 guidance at $8.35-8.45 EPS.Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.10. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Stanley Black & Decker to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:SWK opened at $169.79 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $165.04 and its 200-day moving average is $150.34. Stanley Black & Decker has a 52-week low of $115.02 and a 52-week high of $173.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $26.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.07, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.41.

Stanley Black & Decker declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, October 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to reacquire up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, SVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 16,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.93, for a total transaction of $2,560,044.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,082,544.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 1,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.23, for a total transaction of $210,920.59. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,630 shares in the company, valued at $3,264,284.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 61,720 shares of company stock worth $9,846,273. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SWK has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $166.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Buckingham Research upped their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $158.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Bank of America raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.94.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

