STASIS EURO 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $556,224.00 (EURS)

STASIS EURO (CURRENCY:EURS) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 22nd. During the last week, STASIS EURO has traded down 0.8% against the US dollar. One STASIS EURO token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.10 or 0.00012736 BTC on exchanges including Kyber Network, HitBTC, DSX and Tokens.net. STASIS EURO has a market cap of $35.30 million and $556,224.00 worth of STASIS EURO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get STASIS EURO alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00037574 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000554 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $474.15 or 0.05467372 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00026688 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00033678 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002666 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.07 or 0.00127636 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001326 BTC.

STASIS EURO Token Profile

EURS is a token. It was first traded on June 22nd, 2018. STASIS EURO’s total supply is 31,979,207 tokens. STASIS EURO’s official website is stasis.net. STASIS EURO’s official Twitter account is @stasisnet.

Buying and Selling STASIS EURO

STASIS EURO can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DSX, OKCoin, IDCM, HitBTC, DDEX, Ethfinex, Kyber Network and Tokens.net. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STASIS EURO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STASIS EURO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy STASIS EURO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for STASIS EURO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for STASIS EURO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.