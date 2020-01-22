State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation, nine have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $79.25.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on STT. Raymond James increased their price target on State Street from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on State Street from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on State Street from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. UBS Group increased their price target on State Street from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on State Street from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st.

In other State Street news, CEO Robert Willett sold 36,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.80, for a total value of $1,901,370.80. Also, Director Joseph L. Hooley sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.70, for a total value of $1,642,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 118,984 shares of company stock worth $7,709,865. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STT. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of State Street by 91.7% in the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 627 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of State Street in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of State Street in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of State Street by 472.1% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 944 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of State Street in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:STT traded down $0.73 on Wednesday, hitting $80.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,035,007. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. State Street has a one year low of $48.62 and a one year high of $85.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.08.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The asset manager reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 18.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that State Street will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.71%.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

