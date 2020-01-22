State Street (NYSE:STT) Receives Hold Rating from Argus

State Street (NYSE:STT)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by Argus in a report released on Tuesday, TipRanks reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on STT. Evercore ISI began coverage on State Street in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on State Street from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Bank of America lifted their target price on State Street from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded State Street from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded State Street from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. State Street currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.25.

Shares of NYSE:STT traded down $0.66 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $80.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,035,007. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.80 and a 200-day moving average of $65.08. State Street has a 12 month low of $48.62 and a 12 month high of $85.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $30.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.58.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The asset manager reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.28. State Street had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 11.79%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that State Street will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Joerg Ambrosius sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total transaction of $187,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,654 shares in the company, valued at $1,100,222.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph L. Hooley sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.70, for a total value of $1,642,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 118,984 shares of company stock worth $7,709,865 in the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its stake in shares of State Street by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 30,568 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,467,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. raised its holdings in State Street by 5.5% during the third quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 3,818 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in State Street by 6.8% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,545 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in State Street by 33.1% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,163 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in State Street by 91.7% during the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 627 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

