Steem Dollars Price Up 30.7% Over Last 7 Days (SBD)

Steem Dollars (CURRENCY:SBD) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. During the last seven days, Steem Dollars has traded up 30.7% against the dollar. One Steem Dollars coin can currently be bought for $0.82 or 0.00009507 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Upbit, OpenLedger DEX and Poloniex. Steem Dollars has a total market capitalization of $5.98 million and $1.74 million worth of Steem Dollars was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,615.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $341.02 or 0.03958324 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002989 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001935 BTC.

Silverway (SLV) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003864 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $54.81 or 0.00636327 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00006052 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000503 BTC.

Steem Dollars Profile

Steem Dollars (SBD) is a coin. Steem Dollars’ total supply is 7,314,091 coins. Steem Dollars’ official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Steem Dollars is steemit.com/@steemitblog. The Reddit community for Steem Dollars is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem Dollars’ official website is steem.io.

Buying and Selling Steem Dollars

Steem Dollars can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: GOPAX, HitBTC, Bittrex, Upbit, OpenLedger DEX and Poloniex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem Dollars directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem Dollars should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Steem Dollars using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

