Steginsky Capital LLC Has $22.13 Million Stock Position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Steginsky Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,360 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the quarter. Markel comprises 12.8% of Steginsky Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Steginsky Capital LLC owned 0.14% of Markel worth $22,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lincoln Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Markel by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 15,191 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,366,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Markel by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,386 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,871,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Markel by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,894 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,738,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha boosted its position in shares of Markel by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 7,878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,006,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Markel by 70.3% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 550 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Markel news, Vice Chairman Steven A. Markel sold 310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,125.08, for a total value of $348,774.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 91,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,817,685.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard R. Whitt III sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,173.93, for a total value of $586,965.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,249,771.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,980 shares of company stock worth $4,560,292. Insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

MKL stock traded up $4.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,190.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 650 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,610. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,147.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,141.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Markel Co. has a 1 year low of $950.16 and a 1 year high of $1,216.47. The stock has a market cap of $16.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.65 and a beta of 0.72.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $13.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.55 by $6.40. Markel had a return on equity of 5.18% and a net margin of 6.75%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Markel Co. will post 40.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MKL. ValuEngine cut Markel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Markel from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $1,250.00 to $1,325.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,136.50.

Markel Company Profile

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, property, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products.

