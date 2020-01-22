Stellar (XLM) Trading 14.3% Higher Over Last Week

Stellar (CURRENCY:XLM) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 22nd. Stellar has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion and approximately $365.25 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stellar coin can now be bought for about $0.0620 or 0.00000716 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, Stellarport, C2CX and Stronghold. During the last seven days, Stellar has traded up 14.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002716 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $308.19 or 0.03558041 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011554 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.67 or 0.00204052 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00030436 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00130057 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Stellar Coin Profile

Stellar’s launch date was July 19th, 2013. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,803,906 coins and its circulating supply is 20,049,691,897 coins. The official website for Stellar is www.stellar.org. The official message board for Stellar is stellarcommunity.org. Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Stellar

Stellar can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stronghold, Sistemkoin, Koinex, Poloniex, CryptoMarket, Exmo, C2CX, Exrates, OKEx, Gate.io, Koineks, Kucoin, Liquid, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, ABCC, CoinEgg, BCEX, Kraken, CEX.IO, Kryptono, Vebitcoin, Upbit, ZB.COM, Bitbns, Stellarport, Cryptomate, Binance, Ovis, GOPAX, OTCBTC, HitBTC, Bittrex, Bitfinex, BitMart, RippleFox, Indodax, Kuna and Huobi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stellar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stellar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

