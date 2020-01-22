STEM CELL COIN Price Reaches $0.0420 on Major Exchanges (SCC)

STEM CELL COIN (CURRENCY:SCC) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. STEM CELL COIN has a market capitalization of $13.46 million and $58,939.00 worth of STEM CELL COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, STEM CELL COIN has traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One STEM CELL COIN token can now be purchased for $0.0420 or 0.00000484 BTC on major exchanges including LATOKEN and CoinBene.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get STEM CELL COIN alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00037384 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $475.92 or 0.05486611 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00026601 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00033731 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002656 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.14 or 0.00128405 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001336 BTC.

STEM CELL COIN Token Profile

STEM CELL COIN (SCC) is a token. It was first traded on March 17th, 2018. STEM CELL COIN’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 320,658,118 tokens. STEM CELL COIN’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for STEM CELL COIN is www.stemcell-pj.net.

STEM CELL COIN Token Trading

STEM CELL COIN can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STEM CELL COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade STEM CELL COIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase STEM CELL COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for STEM CELL COIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for STEM CELL COIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.