Sterling Bancorp (SBT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 29th. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $33.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.40 million. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 31.01% and a return on equity of 17.26%.

NASDAQ:SBT opened at $7.57 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Sterling Bancorp has a twelve month low of $6.75 and a twelve month high of $10.78. The company has a market cap of $385.06 million, a PE ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.34.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Sandler O’Neill downgraded Sterling Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sterling Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Sterling Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.83.

About Sterling Bancorp

Sterling Bancorp, Inc is a unitary thrift holding company. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Sterling Bank and Trust, F.S.B., has primary branch operations in San Francisco and Los Angeles, California and New York City, and a loan production office in Seattle, Washington. Sterling offers a broad range of loan products to the residential and commercial markets, as well as retail and business banking services.

