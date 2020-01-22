Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 61,552 Shares of EATON VANCE FR/COM (NYSE:EFL)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EATON VANCE FR/COM (NYSE:EFL) by 103.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 121,276 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,552 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in EATON VANCE FR/COM were worth $1,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in EATON VANCE FR/COM by 9.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new position in EATON VANCE FR/COM during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in EATON VANCE FR/COM by 28.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 50,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 11,250 shares during the last quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC acquired a new position in EATON VANCE FR/COM during the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EATON VANCE FR/COM during the third quarter valued at approximately $256,000.

Shares of EFL stock opened at $9.53 on Wednesday. EATON VANCE FR/COM has a 12 month low of $8.80 and a 12 month high of $9.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.30.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.67%.

About EATON VANCE FR/COM

There is no company description available for Eaton Vance Float-Rate 2022 Target Term.

