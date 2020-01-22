Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) by 25.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,862 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,857 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF were worth $1,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co boosted its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 62,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,654,000 after purchasing an additional 7,845 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 3,160 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,954,000.

NASDAQ:XT opened at $44.19 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.05. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.64 and a fifty-two week high of $44.30.

