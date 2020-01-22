Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Increases Position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) by 102.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,276 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,897,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $252,567,000 after buying an additional 11,346 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 153.2% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 801,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,871,000 after buying an additional 484,879 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 443,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,916,000 after buying an additional 56,635 shares during the last quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems now owns 203,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,703,000 after buying an additional 10,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freestate Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $12,459,000.

NYSEARCA:HYG opened at $88.17 on Wednesday. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $83.83 and a one year high of $88.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $87.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.09.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a $0.3142 dividend. This represents a $3.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th.

About iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

