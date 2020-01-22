Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 1,066 Shares of iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) by 16.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,586 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned 0.06% of iShares US Financials ETF worth $1,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantum Capital Management bought a new position in iShares US Financials ETF in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in iShares US Financials ETF in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in iShares US Financials ETF in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Fulcrum Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares US Financials ETF in the third quarter valued at about $5,624,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in iShares US Financials ETF by 38.7% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter.

iShares US Financials ETF stock opened at $140.27 on Wednesday. iShares US Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $113.09 and a 12 month high of $140.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $137.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.97.

iShares US Financials ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

