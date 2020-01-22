Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 19,334 Shares of AES Corp (NYSE:AES)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in AES Corp (NYSE:AES) by 54.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,334 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in AES were worth $1,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AES. River Road Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AES in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,937,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AES by 639.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,893,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,251,000 after buying an additional 3,366,443 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of AES by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,062,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,040,161,000 after buying an additional 1,688,310 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AES in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,158,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC grew its stake in shares of AES by 153.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 1,393,937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,777,000 after buying an additional 844,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

AES stock opened at $20.47 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.71 and its 200 day moving average is $17.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. AES Corp has a twelve month low of $14.60 and a twelve month high of $20.60. The company has a market capitalization of $13.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.93, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.09.

AES (NYSE:AES) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.08. AES had a return on equity of 22.67% and a net margin of 4.90%. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that AES Corp will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.1433 per share. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. This is an increase from AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.35%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AES. ValuEngine upgraded AES from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. TheStreet upgraded AES from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on AES from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on AES from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. AES has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.51.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

