Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Raises Holdings in BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE:BB)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE:BB) by 51.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 156,764 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,946 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in BlackBerry were worth $1,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in BlackBerry by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 106,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its position in BlackBerry by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 150,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 2,957 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in BlackBerry by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 3,398 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Capital Management Ltd raised its position in BlackBerry by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Capital Management Ltd now owns 17,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 4,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in BlackBerry by 73.8% during the 3rd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 4,185 shares during the last quarter. 51.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on BB. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Friday, December 20th. TD Securities lowered their price target on BlackBerry from $14.50 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Scotiabank lowered BlackBerry from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $7.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Macquarie lowered their price target on BlackBerry from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on BlackBerry from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

Shares of NYSE:BB opened at $6.58 on Wednesday. BlackBerry Ltd has a 52-week low of $4.86 and a 52-week high of $10.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.56 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. BlackBerry had a positive return on equity of 0.89% and a negative net margin of 5.92%. The firm had revenue of $280.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that BlackBerry Ltd will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackBerry Limited provides enterprise software and services worldwide. The company offers BlackBerry Enterprise Mobility Suite, which combines and integrates mobile security, management, productivity, and collaboration solutions, such as BlackBerry UEM, BlackBerry Dynamics, and BlackBerry Workspaces; BlackBerry AtHoc, a networked crisis communications solution; SecuSUITE for Government, a voice encryption software solution; BlackBerry Enterprise Consulting and BlackBerry Cybersecurity Consulting services; and BBM Enterprise, an enterprise-grade instant messaging solution, as well as BlackBerry Spark Communication services.

