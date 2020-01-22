Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Reduces Position in HIGHLAND FR OPP/SH BEN INT (NYSE:HFRO)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in shares of HIGHLAND FR OPP/SH BEN INT (NYSE:HFRO) by 29.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,017 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in HIGHLAND FR OPP/SH BEN INT were worth $1,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of HIGHLAND FR OPP/SH BEN INT by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HIGHLAND FR OPP/SH BEN INT by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 54,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 7,303 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HIGHLAND FR OPP/SH BEN INT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HIGHLAND FR OPP/SH BEN INT by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 10,309 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HIGHLAND FR OPP/SH BEN INT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $138,000.

Shares of NYSE HFRO opened at $12.26 on Wednesday. HIGHLAND FR OPP/SH BEN INT has a 52-week low of $11.05 and a 52-week high of $14.20.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th will be issued a $0.077 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.54%.

About HIGHLAND FR OPP/SH BEN INT

Highland Funds I – Highland Floating Rate Opportunities Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Highland Capital Management, L.P. It is managed by Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in fixed income markets of countries across the globe. It primarily invests in floating rate loans and other securities deemed to be floating rate investments, with an emphasis on adjustable rate senior loans to corporations and partnerships.

