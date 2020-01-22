Stifel Financial Corp (NYSE:SF) SVP Sells $650,700.00 in Stock

Stifel Financial Corp (NYSE:SF) SVP Richard J. Himelfarb sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total transaction of $650,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 95,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,193,167.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:SF traded down $0.26 on Wednesday, reaching $63.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 288,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,531. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.23. Stifel Financial Corp has a 52-week low of $46.36 and a 52-week high of $65.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 1.90.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.03. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The business had revenue of $821.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $798.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SF. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Stifel Financial from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Stifel Financial from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Stifel Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.60.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Stifel Financial during the third quarter worth about $38,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its holdings in Stifel Financial by 75.0% during the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Stifel Financial during the second quarter worth about $61,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Stifel Financial by 7,113.3% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Stifel Financial by 22.1% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. 85.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stifel Financial Company Profile

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

