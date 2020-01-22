Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for January, 22nd (AZN, BHP, BYG, DIC, EZJ, GRI, GSK, ICBK, JEN, NRR)

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, January 22nd:

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) had its target price boosted by Liberum Capital from GBX 8,300 ($109.18) to GBX 8,810 ($115.89). Liberum Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BHP Group (LON:BHP) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.

Big Yellow Group (LON:BYG) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt.

DIC Asset (ETR:DIC) was given a €18.00 ($20.93) price target by analysts at Baader Bank. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

easyJet (LON:EZJ) was given a GBX 1,616 ($21.26) target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

easyJet (LON:EZJ) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.

Grainger (LON:GRI) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt.

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) had its target price raised by Liberum Capital from GBX 1,890 ($24.86) to GBX 1,930 ($25.39). Liberum Capital currently has a hold rating on the stock.

County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “County Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company. It provides a range of consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries. The basic services offered by the Bank include demand interest bearing and noninterest bearing accounts, money market deposit accounts, NOW accounts, time deposits, remote merchant deposit capture, Internet banking, cash management services, safe deposit services, credit cards, debit cards, direct deposits, notary services, night depository, cashiers’ checks, drive-in tellers, banking by mail, and the full range of consumer loans, both collateralized and uncollateralized. The Bank also makes secured and unsecured commercial loans, as well as loans secured by residential and commercial real estate, and issues stand-by letters of credit. County Bancorp, Inc. is headquartered in Manitowoc, Wisconsin. “

Jenoptik (ETR:JEN) was given a €31.50 ($36.63) price target by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Newriver Reit (LON:NRR) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt.

RDI Reit (LON:RDI) had its add rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Safestore (LON:SAFE) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Sirius Real Estate (LON:SRE) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Talktalk Telecom Group (LON:TALK) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.

UNITE Group (LON:UTG) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Workspace Group (LON:WKP) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt.

