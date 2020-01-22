Stock Analysts’ Upgrades for January, 22nd (AMCX, ANSS, CCXI, CENT, CLMT, CMCSA, CSCO, CSII, CVM, DOX)

Stock Analysts’ upgrades for Wednesday, January 22nd:

Amc Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Get Amc Networks Inc alerts:

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P (NASDAQ:CLMT) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Cel-Sci (NASDAQ:CVM) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Experian (LON:EXPN) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley to an overweight rating.

Ferguson (LON:FERG) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG to a buy rating. They currently have GBX 8,075 ($106.22) price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 6,600 ($86.82).

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

IBERIABANK (NASDAQ:IBKC) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Q BioMed (OTCMKTS:QBIO) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Simplicity Esports and Gaming (OTCMKTS:WINR) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Receive News & Ratings for Amc Networks Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amc Networks Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.