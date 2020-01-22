Storj Price Hits $0.12 on Top Exchanges (STORJ)

Storj (CURRENCY:STORJ) traded up 3.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. Storj has a total market cap of $16.09 million and $1.04 million worth of Storj was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Storj token can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00001367 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Liqui, IDAX, IDEX and CoinTiger. During the last seven days, Storj has traded up 9.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Storj alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002716 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $305.48 or 0.03524244 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011560 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.64 or 0.00203535 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000696 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00030491 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00130077 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Storj

Storj’s genesis date was July 19th, 2017. Storj’s total supply is 424,999,998 tokens and its circulating supply is 135,787,439 tokens. Storj’s official website is storj.io. The Reddit community for Storj is /r/storj and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Storj’s official Twitter account is @storjproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Storj’s official message board is community.storj.io.

Buying and Selling Storj

Storj can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, Poloniex, Huobi, Liqui, Bittrex, Radar Relay, IDEX, Gate.io, ABCC, Upbit, OKEx, Livecoin, Tidex, Liquid, Binance, Ethfinex and CoinTiger. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storj directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Storj should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Storj using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Storj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Storj and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.