Storm Trading 0.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days (STORM)

Storm (CURRENCY:STORM) traded 6.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. Storm has a market capitalization of $8.37 million and $1.04 million worth of Storm was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Storm has traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar. One Storm token can currently be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including WazirX, HitBTC, Upbit and Bitbns.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002723 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $306.23 or 0.03532369 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011547 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.66 or 0.00203737 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000697 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00030541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00130035 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Storm

Storm’s launch date was July 6th, 2017. Storm’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,067,151,012 tokens. Storm’s official website is stormtoken.com. Storm’s official Twitter account is @Storm_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Storm is /r/stormtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Storm

Storm can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network, Coinrail, Coinnest, Bancor Network, HitBTC, Upbit, Bitbns, WazirX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), YoBit, IDEX, Bittrex, Radar Relay and Binance. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Storm should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Storm using one of the exchanges listed above.

