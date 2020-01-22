Strategic Wealth Management Inc. Has $4.61 Million Stock Holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM)

Strategic Wealth Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 156,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,597 shares during the quarter. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF accounts for about 4.4% of Strategic Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Strategic Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.16% of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF worth $4,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the fourth quarter worth $164,000. Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 502,336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,804,000 after purchasing an additional 114,835 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 70,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,070,000 after purchasing an additional 13,936 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $38,102,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 170,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,008,000 after purchasing an additional 10,292 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of RODM traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.67. The stock had a trading volume of 278,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 496,778. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.32. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets has a twelve month low of $26.47 and a twelve month high of $29.74.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a $0.3497 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th.

Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF Company Profile

Direct Markets Holdings Corp., formerly Rodman & Renshaw Capital Group, Inc, is a holding company. Through its subsidiaries, it is engaged in the investment banking business. The Company’s principal operating subsidiary is Rodman & Renshaw, LLC (R&R). It is an investment bank, which provides corporate finance, strategic advisory and related services to public and private companies across multiple sectors and regions.

