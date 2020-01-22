Strategic Wealth Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Strategic Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,275 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 4.4% of Strategic Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Strategic Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 24.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 2,943 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2,220.2% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 9,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 8,992 shares during the last quarter. grace capital grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 70.4% in the 2nd quarter. grace capital now owns 10,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 4,350 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 13,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 2,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 98,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,238,000 after purchasing an additional 4,566 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.42. 57,583,701 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,598,125. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $38.72 and a 1 year high of $46.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.48.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

