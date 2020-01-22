Streamit Coin (STREAM) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $17,901.00

Streamit Coin (CURRENCY:STREAM) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. One Streamit Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.39 or 0.00004546 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, CoinExchange, VinDAX and Crex24. Streamit Coin has a total market capitalization of $2.76 million and $17,901.00 worth of Streamit Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Streamit Coin has traded 15% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Streamit Coin alerts:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 103.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00100112 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000220 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000769 BTC.

BitRewards (BIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 69.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000852 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000919 BTC.

Mobile Crypto Pay Coin (MCPC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000062 BTC.

About Streamit Coin

Streamit Coin is a coin. Streamit Coin’s total supply is 10,993,387 coins and its circulating supply is 7,000,767 coins. The official website for Streamit Coin is streamitcoin.com. Streamit Coin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Streamit Coin’s official message board is streamitcoin.com/#.

Buying and Selling Streamit Coin

Streamit Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, CryptoBridge, VinDAX and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamit Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Streamit Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Streamit Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Streamit Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Streamit Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.