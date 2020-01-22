Stroeer SE & Co KGaA (ETR:SAX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Stroeer SE & Co KGaA (ETR:SAX) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €78.16 ($90.88).

SAX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Warburg Research set a €87.00 ($101.16) target price on Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Barclays set a €76.00 ($88.37) target price on Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. UBS Group set a €81.00 ($94.19) target price on Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €80.00 ($93.02) target price on Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €86.40 ($100.47) target price on Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

Shares of Stroeer SE & Co KGaA stock opened at €73.40 ($85.35) on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €71.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €70.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 283.55, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion and a P/E ratio of -284.50. Stroeer SE & Co KGaA has a 1-year low of €42.66 ($49.60) and a 1-year high of €75.75 ($88.08).

About Stroeer SE & Co KGaA

Ströer SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home and online advertising services to private and corporate customers in Germany, Turkey, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ströer Digital, Out-of-Home Germany, and Out-of-Home International. Its out-of-home advertising solutions covers various forms of outdoor advertising media, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram stop shelters, and on public transport; and digital and interactive solutions.

