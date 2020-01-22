Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) is Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s 8th Largest Position

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,272,877 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,047 shares during the period. Stryker accounts for 3.6% of Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA owned approximately 0.34% of Stryker worth $267,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,589,000. Granite Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Stryker by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,847 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,860,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Stryker by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,829 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Bridger Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Stryker in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee grew its stake in Stryker by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 36,554 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,907,000 after buying an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SYK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $239.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of Stryker from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $230.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Stryker from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.16.

In other news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 19,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.71, for a total value of $4,160,183.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.85, for a total transaction of $582,795.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,870,838.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,652 shares of company stock worth $5,705,481 in the last quarter. 7.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE SYK traded up $1.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $216.07. 501,650 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,091,544. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $160.79 and a 12-month high of $223.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $207.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $211.21. The firm has a market cap of $79.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.76.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.01. Stryker had a net margin of 23.55% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. This is a boost from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 31.46%.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

