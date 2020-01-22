Substratum Price Down 2.6% This Week (SUB)

Substratum (CURRENCY:SUB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 22nd. One Substratum token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0046 or 0.00000054 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including COSS, Tidex, HitBTC and BiteBTC. Substratum has a total market capitalization of $1.78 million and $5,068.00 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Substratum has traded 2.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Substratum alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002717 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $302.71 or 0.03490536 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011542 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.70 or 0.00204064 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000718 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00030314 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00129743 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Substratum Profile

Substratum’s launch date was August 14th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Substratum is /r/SubstratumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @SubstratumNet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Substratum

Substratum can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, COSS, Kyber Network, Kucoin, Radar Relay, HitBTC, Binance, Bitbns, OKEx and BiteBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Substratum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Substratum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Substratum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.