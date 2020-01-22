Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) Announces $0.17 Semi-annual Dividend

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) announced a semi-annual dividend on Wednesday, January 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.1655 per share by the bank on Monday, March 30th. This represents a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp has increased its dividend by an average of 6.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp has a payout ratio of 34.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp stock remained flat at $$7.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 978,081 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,257,134. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp has a 12-month low of $6.36 and a 12-month high of $7.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.04. The stock has a market cap of $49.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 1.25.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp (NYSE:SMFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 6.11%. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services primarily in Japan. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business, Retail Business, International Business, and Global Markets Business.

