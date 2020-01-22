Sumo Group (LON:SUMO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Sumo Group (LON:SUMO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Peel Hunt in a report released on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SUMO. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sumo Group in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 190 ($2.50) price target on shares of Sumo Group in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Shore Capital cut shares of Sumo Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 178.80 ($2.35).

Shares of SUMO opened at GBX 194.40 ($2.56) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 173.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 163.08. The company has a market capitalization of $292.76 million and a P/E ratio of 121.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.59, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. Sumo Group has a 1-year low of GBX 118 ($1.55) and a 1-year high of GBX 202.80 ($2.67).

Sumo Group Company Profile

Sumo Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides video games in the United Kingdom. The company develops games across a range of console platforms, PC, handheld, and mobile devices. It also offers services to entertainment industry, including games, TV, and film. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Sheffield, the United Kingdom.

