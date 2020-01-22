SUNCORP GRP LTD/S (OTCMKTS:SNMCY) Cut to Neutral at Citigroup

SUNCORP GRP LTD/S (OTCMKTS:SNMCY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS SNMCY opened at $9.16 on Wednesday. SUNCORP GRP LTD/S has a 1 year low of $8.47 and a 1 year high of $9.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.09 and a 200 day moving average of $9.13.

About SUNCORP GRP LTD/S

Suncorp Group Limited provides insurance, banking, and wealth products and services to retail, corporate, and commercial sectors in Australia and New Zealand. It operates through Insurance, Banking & Wealth, and Suncorp New Zealand segments. The company offers home and contents, motor, marine, travel, commercial property, industrial special risk, public liability and professional indemnity, workers' compensation, compulsory third party, loan protection, equity and cash benefit, life, trauma, total and permanent disablement, and income protection insurance products.

