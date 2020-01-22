Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) CFO Robert Patrick Jr. Komin Sells 10,191 Shares of Stock

Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) CFO Robert Patrick Jr. Komin sold 10,191 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $178,342.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Robert Patrick Jr. Komin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 16th, Robert Patrick Jr. Komin sold 25,121 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.23, for a total value of $407,713.83.

On Tuesday, January 14th, Robert Patrick Jr. Komin sold 13,387 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $207,498.50.

On Thursday, January 9th, Robert Patrick Jr. Komin sold 14,801 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $222,015.00.

On Friday, January 3rd, Robert Patrick Jr. Komin sold 17,321 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total transaction of $251,154.50.

Shares of RUN stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.85. 1,640,233 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,700,388. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 337.00, a P/E/G ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.04. Sunrun Inc has a twelve month low of $11.69 and a twelve month high of $21.42.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The energy company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $215.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.22 million. Sunrun had a return on equity of 0.63% and a net margin of 0.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sunrun Inc will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of Sunrun and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sunrun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Sunrun in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $26.00 price target on shares of Sunrun and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Sunrun has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.83.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RUN. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sunrun in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Sunrun in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Maj Invest Holding A S acquired a new stake in Sunrun in the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Sunrun by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,857 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sunrun in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

About Sunrun

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer approach across online, retail, mass media, digital media, canvassing, field marketing, and referral channels, as well as its partner network.

